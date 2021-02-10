Whitney Houston may have been gone for nine years now, but she will always be remembered by her fans, colleagues, family and everyone close to her.

On the upcoming anniversary of her death, her co-star in "Roger & Hammerstein's Cinderella," Brandy, paid tribute to the music legend and her role in the hit classic Disney film. According to the now 42-year-old R&B artist, Houston will perfectly be honored with the arrival of their movie to Disney+.

As previously reported, Disney+ will be streaming the classic movie at the midnight of Feb. 12, just perfect for the Cinderella reference and the commemoration of the life of Houston--who is not only a music icon but a Hollywood star as well. Houston played the role of Fairy God Mother to Brandy's Cinderella in the film.

"We're going to see [Houston] in this enchanting light, we're going to see her so magical. This is how we need to see her because this is her voice, her talent, her vision, for not just me but for this entire cast in bringing this film to life," Brandy said tearfully in an interview with Entertainment tonight, per Pop Sugar.

"It's unforgettable. She has changed my life forever and she is going to change so many others that never really got to see her in her prime. I'm so glad they're going to see her in this light. This is the light that she should always shine in."

In a tweet, Brandy also shared her ET interview and expressed her excitement for the opportunity to show the film to the new generation and today's families.

2 more days until “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella” begins streaming on @disneyplus. I’m so excited to share this beautiful film with a new generation of families. Thank you for this moment ♥️ @etnow pic.twitter.com/tK17SpEQi2 — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) February 10, 2021

Whitney Houston's Death

On Feb. 11, 2012, Houston was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills. At the time, music stars were gathering for the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy party where she is expected to attend. Unfortunately, she didn't make it.

After investigation, Whitney Houston's cause of death has been declared as due to "drowning and effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use." per Washington Post.

She was 48 at the time of her death.

"Cocaine and metabolites were identified and were contributory to the death," the document on the investigation about her death stated. "Marijuana, alprazolam (Xanax), cyclobenzaprine (Flexeril) and diphenhydramine (Benadryl) were identified but did not contribute to the death."

Among Whitney Houston's songs, some of her most popular tracks that continue to be celebrated today are "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "I Have Nothing," "It's Not Right But It's Okay," "I Will Always Love You," and "How Will I Know."

Meanwhile, some of her movies aside from "Cinderella" are "The Bodyguard," "The Princess Diaries," "The Preacher's Wife," and "Sparkle" to name a few.

