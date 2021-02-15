Larsa Pippen was once part of "The Real Housewives of Miami" in 2011. After years of being free from the reality TV world, the model is reportedly considering going back to the show again.

Before she rose to fame, Pippen first debuted as one of the main cast members of "RHOM."

Scottie Pippen's wife only stayed in the franchise for one season. However, the 46-year-old model is rumored to be in talks to return for a potential fourth season of the franchise.

A source recently revealed to HollywoodLife the plans of the reality TV star, confirming Pippen's desire to join Season 4 of the Bravo series.

"Larsa is in Miami and is not coming back to LA anytime soon. She loves it there. One thing has nothing to do with the other, but she is seriously considering joining the RHOM cast," the insider said.

The same source added that although no paper has been signed yet, Pippen is already thinking whether the choice will benefit her right now.

From 2011 to 2013, the "RHOM" ran for three seasons and presented different housewives throughout.

Aside from Pippen, Lea Black, Alexia Echevarria, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton also appeared in the show.

Will There Be 'Real Housewives of Miami' Season 4?

Although the reality TV series has been hibernating for eight years now, Andy Cohen previously confirmed that he wants to revive the series.

In an interview on the Everything Iconic podcast with host Danny Pellegrino, Cohen said that he has been trying to have Peacock breathe life to "RHOM".

"I don't know if I'm allowed to say this. I don't know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I've been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami," he added.

In the same November 2020 interview, the 52-year-old talk show host admitted that the series suffered so much after Marysol's mother, Elsa Patton, fell ill. Elsa, unfortunately, died in 2019 after losing her battle against a long illness.

Per Cohen, the ratings declined dramatically. Though they strived hard to regain their records, the opposite happened, and it made them decide not to pick the series up again.

If one of Larsa Pippen's shows returns, it is safe to say that it will be interesting--especially amid her rumored romance with NBA player Malik Beasley. She might also come with Wendy Williams, who previously expressed interest in joining the show.

After Pippen's stint on "RHOM," she appeared several times on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and grew closer with Kim Kardashian and other family members. But only last year, the royal family of America canceled Pippen after talking about Kanye West and her alleged "explosive history" with Tristan Thompson.

