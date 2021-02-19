Kim Kardashian went through a lot before she finally realized that a divorce from Kanye West would be the best choice to save herself and her family.

On Friday, multiple sources confirmed to TMZ that Kim finally filed for divorce from Kanye. Despite the unfortunate outcome, the insiders added that the process is conflict-free, as expected.

The divorce filing contains a statement about Kim asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children. Kanye reportedly approved the set-up since the now-estranged A-list couple agreed to co-parent together.

Sources of the news outlet also disclosed that Kim and Kanye are already nearing a property settlement agreement.

Kim Kardashian's lawyer, Atty. Laura Wasser, did not include the exact date of separation. However, she did note that the date will soon be determined.

What Made Kim Kardashian Divorce Kanye West?

Throughout their marriage, Kanye West's wife faced headaches due to Kanye's uncontrollable and worsening behavior.

As early as 2020, reports about them divorcing began to surface online. But the two already hit rock-bottom in 2019 after Kanye dropped his "Jesus is King" album and held a weekly Sunday service.

During that time, the 43-year-old rapper also announced his unique global tour.

What he thought to be blessings to him turned into something that broke him and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star.

The events indeed triggered the bipolar disorder diagnosis he publicized before the full-blown schedule. It is worth noting that Kanye opened up to David letterman and admitted how his mental health issue could cause him to feel "ramped up."

Kim Kardashian still managed to hold things together in 2019. She even displayed her worries about her husband and his mental health.

But during that year, too, the thought of divorcing him suddenly barged into her for the first time.

Things between them somehow got better, albeit for a short time.

KimYe Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In the first half of 2020, Kim Kardashian's husband faced multiple embarrassments that affected not only himself and Kim, but their families as well.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the "KUWTK" star wanted "some space" from Kanye since he did not help her in anything at all.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple began experiencing hot issues that they started staying on the opposite sides of their Los Angeles home. There were times when Kim Kardashian's husband also brought "some" of his children away from California to give the TV star a break.

Kanye West's Presidential Rally

On July 4, things got even worse when he officially declared his Presidential campaign. A few weeks later, he held a damaging campaign event where he divulged that he and Kim once talked about aborting their first child.

The "Famous" singer also dropped more bombshell revelations on Twitter about how he had been trying to divorce Kim for two years since she traveled to New York for a prison reform event.

Kanye then sent direct blows to the Kardashian-Jenner family. He even called Kris Jenner "Kris Jong-un" at one point.

After going to Wyoming to save their relationship, it seemed like Kim's efforts failed to overshadow these problems that she ended up filing for divorce now.

Kim Kardashian shares four children with Kanye--North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (1).

