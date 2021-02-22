A new Chinese poster for "Godzilla vs. Kong" unveils how Godzilla and Kong abandon the land to fight everything out underwater.

One month before the crossover happens again, the official Twitter account of Kaiju News Outlet uploaded the official Chinese poster for the film.

The new material shows full shots of the two monsters in the neck-to-neck battle. This also suggests that Kong will fall into the water in one of the scenes.

Currently, how it will happen remains unknown. But for what it's worth, the event might happen after Godzilla attacks Kong while being transported through a military watercraft.

The moviegoers took their feelings on Twitter, expressing their worries over the possible fall of King Kong.

Pro-Kong Fans React!

On the same post of Kaiju News Outlet, fans continuously left comments about how the underwater battle might be the end for King Kong.

One fan said, "As badass as the poster is, there is no way Kong can fight Godzilla in the middle of the ocean."

"Well everyone certainly did but Kong's still at a major disadvantage since the water is Godzilla's element, not Kong's," another Twitter user penned. "We already been given evidence of Godzilla's greatest environmental advantage being underwater by KoTM."

But one fan stood firm and suggested that the giant ape will still win the battle.

"Seriously, though. This poster is boss and people are whining that Kong can't fight Godzilla underwater as if he didn't win the last fight underwater," the fan wrote.

Will King Kong Win Regardless of the Area?

Despite the new indication of the poster, it is worth noting that King Kong ruled over the other monsters in the previous films.

During "Kong: Skull Island," the giant ape was already strong and buff, although he was not even fully grown. In the upcoming film, King Kong finally acquires a battle ax which will seemingly help it absorb Godzilla's atomic breath.

Aside from the poster, a "Godzilla vs. Kong" trailer also highlighted a moment to be looked forward to.

In the said clip, Kong finally landed a punch on Godzilla's face which hyped the fans even more.

The "Godzilla vs. Kong" cast includes "King of the Monsters" cast Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood, Big Little Lies).

The two will be joined by an ensemble of stars, including Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison and Demian Bichir.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles