Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce doesn't seem to be having any bumps on the road.

In fact, despite her decision, the 40-year-old mom doesn't want to cut ties with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian is asking the court to grant her estranged husband joint custody of their four kids, North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (21 months).

During this challenging time for the entire Kardashian-West brood, Kim is said to be encouraging her kids' relationship with their dad.

Though it is known that divorce is hard on the kids, seeing both of their parents will help maintain a sense of stability in their lives.

An insider revealed to People magazine that the Grammy award-winning artist spent time with all of his four children.

A nanny is reportedly around when he makes those visits as the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star isn't around during those times at Kanye West's request.

Kim Kardashian's One Major Rule

Kanye West was also encouraged by some of his closest friends to spend more time with his kids, according to another source who told the outlet.

It's also something Kim Kardashian wouldn't want to be selfish about and would never take away from her husband. "Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He knows he needs to be in contact with the kids, and they need contact with their father."

The SKIMS mogul made it clear that the "All of the Lights" rapper can talk to the kids whenever he wants and hasn't threatened to keep him away from their children. "He needs to show them how much he loves them."

However, Kim reportedly has one rule that Kanye needs to follow. The source revealed, 'She only requires that he is not going to damage them."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce

After months of speculation, last week, Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West.

The former power couple reportedly tried to work things out for their children but couldn't get on the same page ultimately.

In January, multiple sources confirmed to news sites that the KUWTK star worked with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and her plans to file for divorce.

When the papers were submitted, Kanye West was reportedly not happy but "resigned to reality."

The Sunday Service creator allegedly knew that the divorce was coming, but it still "doesn't make it easier" for him.

Last month, Kim Kardashian had to stay positive despite having a hard time, just for the kids' sake.

Another insider told People that she's sad about it but feels like she has done everything to make their marriage work but was just almost done with it.

