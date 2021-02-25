Emma Watson, who landed unimaginable heights of fame after landing Hermoine Granger's role on "Harry Potter," is reportedly retiring from acting.

According to the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old, who started acting at the age of 10, had her agent say that she is "dormant" from her career and will not be taking in new projects for the foreseeable future.

Their source revealed that the reason she's stepping back from the limelight is because of her rumored fiancé Leo Robinton, whom she wants to spend more time with.

They've been dating for 18 months, and it seems that their romance is going strong.

"Emma has gone underground; she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."

Emma Watson 'Self-Partnered'

The "Bling Ring" star has remained quiet about her current relationship, but she has been open about her opinions on dating.

In a previous interview, the Brit revealed that her previous boyfriends made her feel cherished and helped build her up.

In 2019, she told Vogue magazine that she was "self-partnered" after it is believed she has been dating Robinton for about a year.

At the time, Emma revealed, "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. It took me a long time, but I'm very happy being single."

Rumors of Emma Watson's engagement started swirling early this month after being spotted with what looked like a ring on her wedding finger. She was with her beau in LAX.

The sparkler immediately prompted speculations that the "Beauty and the Beast" actress may be preparing to tie the knot to her American boyfriend.

The Truth About Emma Watson Retiring

Emma's agent, Jason Weinberg, quickly denied the claims that she is retiring from acting.

In a statement released to Entertainment Weekly, Weinberg explained that they meant her social media accounts are "dormant," but "her career isn't."

Emma Watson's Instagram account bio currently says, "Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated." Her default photo only shows a simple black icon.

It's also been noticed that Emma Watson hasn't been taking on new roles lately.

Her latest one was "Little Women" in 2019, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Who is Emma Watson's Boyfriend Leo Robinton?

They were first spotted in October 2019.

After a photo of them kissing surfaced in 2020, Leo Robinton immediately deleted all of his social media accounts, so little is known about him.

But what people know is that he is a businessman from Los Angeles.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles