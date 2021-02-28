Former NFL Star Louis Nix III Dead at 29 -- What's the Cause of Death?

Louis Nix III became the latest NFL star to be found dead weeks after Vincent Jackson passed away, too.

Per People, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office revealed that they finally located Nix three days after announcing that the football star was missing.

On Friday, his mother reported her son as a missing person. According to her, Nix was last seen leaving his father's Jacksonville house on Tuesday (via Action News Jax).

As of the writing, the authorities refused to share more information about his death. The real cause behind Nix's passing is also yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame Football's official Twitter account also shared the saddening news on Sunday morning.

"We are saddened by the loss of one of our own, Louis Nix III. We send our deepest condolences and love to his family, friends and football brotherhood," the statement says.

Forever in our hearts, Big Lou. ☘️https://t.co/0BASrBU77z pic.twitter.com/NVKQZeOW1t — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 28, 2021

It also shares a black and white photo of Nix, with the text "Defensive Line - 2020-13."

The news came after police removed a vehicle out of a pond. According to CBS, the car matched the description of the NFL star's vehicle.

Before his passing, he was shot during a gas station robbery in December 2020. The bullet damaged his sternum and ricocheted off his lung. Despite this incident, his mother believes that it was not related to his recent disappearance.

However, she noted that, since then, Nix looked hesitant to leave his house. He also began watching his surroundings more carefully.

Colleagues, Fans Paid Tribute

After the news emerged, his colleagues and fans took their time to pray for him and pay tribute.

Head Coach Brian Kelly wrote, "Louis Nix, 'Irish Chocolate,' we carry these memories until we see you again."

"Man this kind of hurt me; dude was only a year older than myself. I weep. Rest in peace Irish, Godspeed from Canada," one fan penned.

Romeo Okwara of Detroit Lions, who formerly played with him, said, "Devastating. Rest In Peace, Big Lou. Always wanted to put a smile on everyone's face. Glad I got to share some unforgettable moments with you. You will be greatly missed."

Houston Texans drafted him in 2014. Throughout his short-lived three seasons in the NFL, he played for several teams.

Nix ended his pro career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

His death came weeks after the authorities also found former NFL star Vincent Jackson dead in his hotel room in Florida.

