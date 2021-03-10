Selena Gomez Makes Shocking Revelation about Trust Issues Years after Justin Bieber Heartbreak

While her former boyfriend is already married, Selena Gomez is still single and seems to be doing just fine.

It's been three years since her controversial split from Justin Bieber. Though she has dated people between then and now, Selena Gomez revealed that she's having trust issues these days.

Speaking to Vogue, the April cover girl talked about how her fame is making dating complicated.

Voicing out her worries, Gomez revealed, "I can't meet someone and know if they like me for me."

The 28-year-old singer-actress shared what she wants to do to finally found love, saying, "To be honest, I just want to start over."

"I want everything to be brand new. I want someone to love me like I'm brand new," the "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker added.

Because of her complicated relationship and highly-publicized split from Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez revealed she sought professional help.

When she got into an institution, the former Disney channel actress said she started to think about her life and started questioning, "'What am I doing with my life?' and it becomes this spiral."

Selena Gomez on Her Mental Health and Social Media

Selena Gomez also touched on her mental health illness, revealing she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "Once the information was there, it was less scary."

She's doing to keep her mental and overall health healthy by stepping away from social media.

Gomez revealed that she woke up one morning and realized that she was "done."

She told the outlet, "I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people's lives."

When she decided to leave the social media platforms finally, Gomez felt "instant freedom."

"My life in front of me was my life, and I was present. And I could not have been happier about it."

Despite not being on social media often, Selena Gomez did confirm that all of her Instagram and Twitter posts are done by her and not by other people.

Selena Gomez's Career

Selena Gomez mentioned how she wants directors not to see her as a Disney channel girl anymore.

"I can't wait for the moment when a director can see that I'm capable of doing something that no one's ever been."

Though she's still going to be acting, Selena Gomez will be releasing an EP titled "Revelacion," comprising seven songs released on Mar. 12.

However, this may be the last time she'll be releasing music because the "Come and Get Me" singer is thinking of retiring from music.

Despite her hit song "Lose You to Love," she felt that it still wasn't enough.

Instead, she will spend more time producing and giving herself "a real shot at acting."

