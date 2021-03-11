Kanye West Changed His Phone Number Even Before Kim Kardashian Filed For Divorce, Ex Couple No Longer in Touch [Report]

Despite co-parenting their four children, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer on speaking terms, according to a new report.

After months of rumours that they will split due to Kanye's bipolar episodes, the couple revealed their separation earlier this year. According to reports, the Kim and Kanye were still on good terms at the time and their divorce was "very amicable." However, according to a recent source, they are no longer in touch.

A source told Page Six that even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his phone number and told her ex-wife to reach him only through his security.

"Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy."

North, 7, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, are the couple's four children.

Many people are shocked by the reports because they believed they were fine. Kim, 40, has also confirmed that she would encourage West, 43, to visit their children at their house. They didn't realize Kim was out every time West came to see them.

Kanye will FaceTime his children whenever he likes. "He hasn't been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do so "a source told People.

Kanye can talk to his children whenever he wishes, according to Kim. She's never threatened to keep him from his children. She only asks that he not do them any harm.

The source further said that Kim doesn't want to do him any pain but she obviously cannot be married to him any longer. "He is very aware that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he understands."

After six years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce saying that she had already gave her all to their relationship.

