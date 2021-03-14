Blue Ivy Carter Net Worth Could Soon Come Close to Beyonce's as She Scores Her First-Ever Grammy at 9

Like mother, like daughter! Beyonce's 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, just won her first-ever Grammy award.

Before the official broadcast of the 2021 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy delivered the good news through its official Twitter account.

"Congrats Best Music Video winner - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo #GRAMMYs," the post says.

The track and video which led Blue Ivy and her mother to win the award were included on the "Lion King" album titled "The Gift."

In the "Brown Skin Girl" track, the 9-year-old shows off her skills after delivering the outro that sounds nearly similar to the song's intro and chorus.

As of Dec. 11, 2020, the young singer has been credited as a co-writer of the song, The Associated Press confirmed. Nigerian singer Wizkid was also added to the list.

This put Beyonce's daughter as the second youngest artist to ever win the award.

In 2002, The Peasall Sisters garnered the Grammy award for their soundtrack "In the Highways" for the film "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

The youngest member of the sisters, Leah, was 7 years old when they recorded it, making her the youngest Grammy winner ever.

Blue Ivy's Net Worth, Records

How rich is Blue Ivy? Aside from the recent recognition, the track already gave Blue Ivy a BET Award and an NAACP Image Award, among others.

In addition, she also gained her first Billboard Hit 100 song for the track in July 2019.

During that time, an insider hinted to People that Blue Ivy wants to follow Beyonce and her music career.

"Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording," the insider said. "They have a very special bond!"

With all these achievements she currently has, Blue Ivy may soon have the same net worth as her mother (around $500 million) and father Jay-Z ($1 billion).

But for now, GQ estimates that Blue Ivy's net worth is around $778,950,000. The amount is actually a combined number as her siblings, Sir and Rumi, are already millionaires, too.

Beyonce Conquers Grammys, Too!

When the Recording Academy announced the list of their nominees, Beyonce truly made history by topping the nominations and garnering nine nods.

She made it into the categories some artists failed to reach, including Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Song of the Year among others.

Currently, Queen Bey is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, tied with Paul McCartney with 79 nominations.c

Besides these milestones, she will soon surpass Alison Krauss' 27-win record after winning her 26th Grammy during the pre-ceremony.

She scored the Best Music Video award with her daughter and Best Rap Performance with Meghan Thee Stallion. As she still has seven nominations under her belt, she could possibly make another history once the Grammy Awards' night ends.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles