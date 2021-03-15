Godzilla vs. Kong: Who is the REAL Villain Between the Two?

After years of waiting, the most-awaited installment of Godzilla and King Kong movie will finally arrive.

Originally, Warner Bros. set it to debit on May 29, 2020 - almost the exact day to mark the anniversary of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

But like most films, the flick has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and suffered from cancelations after cancelations.

From a supposed Memorial Day weekend release, it was moved to March 13, 2020, before moving it again on November 20.

Still, the long wait is finally over, and the upcoming film will reveal who the villain is.

Who is the REAL Villain: Godzilla or King Kong?

Ahead of its release, fans began theorizing who will triumph in this film. The result will determine who is the villain all along.

However, even before it arrives, the possible appearance of Mecha-Ghidorah seemingly hints that Godzilla is the villain - and it is the reason why he is behaving like one.

When Collider visited the "Godzilla vs. Kong" set, it reported that "gigantic Ghidorah skull that had been wired up and made technological."

The news outlet added that the set used Ghidorah's head to create a mechanized creature. Thus, it means that Godzilla has more rivals than expected.

In the official trailer of the film, it can be seen that Godzilla is coming after Kong. This leaves an impression to the viewers that he has been the villain since the beginning.

The official synopsis also hints the same theory, saying, "They unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans-instigated by unseen forces-is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Meanwhile, Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler) notes that Godzilla is "hurting people" and they have no idea why.

The giant monster may also have an idea about APEX and its plans to build Mecha-Ghidorah. With that said, it could explain why Godzilla keeps on showing different behavior.

Despite that, Screen Rant theorized that, while Godzilla seemingly wants to attack King Kong, he might team up with him if Mecha-Ghidorah suddenly appears.

If that happens, then viewers would realize that the two might be the lead characters in their own ways.

