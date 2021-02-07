A new trailer for "Godzilla vs. Kong" showed more epic events in the upcoming movie, including King Kong finally hitting back its foe.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" teased its Japanese viewers for the first time with an epic trailer that showed some never-before-seen footages.

The 90-second trailer featured a lot of scenes that were revealed in the first official trailer of the film. It started the same: with Kong being taken from Skull Island for yet-to-be-revealed reasons.

Godzilla also popped off the screen to attack Kong, whose limbs have been restricted by chains.

However, the new "Godzilla vs. Kong" trailer also highlighted one of the best moments yet.

At the 00:52 mark, Kong finally landed a punch on Godzilla's face before the video transitioned again and showed more breathtaking moments to look forward to.



Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of Kaiju News Outlet also shared the same trailer and confirmed that the "Godzilla vs. Kong" release date in Japan is on May.

"Breaking: A new Japanese trailer for #GodzillaVsKong has been revealed. The film will be released in Japan on May 14, 2021," the caption stated.

Before scheduling its release, the film faced cancelations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company scheduled it for release in 2020 on May 29, May 22, March 13, November 20, then on May 21, 2021.

Warner Bros. head Toby Emmerich also said that he wanted the date to be as flexible as possible.

The "lack of success" of the previous film, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"--which only earned $385 million at the box office--made Emmerich plan everything carefully.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" Cast

Aside from Godzilla and Kong, the trailer also shared some scenes of its main cast members.

In the new promotional video, it has been confirmed that the mysterious Japanese man, who first appeared in the first trailer, is Dr. Serizawa's son.

"King of the Monsters" cast Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood, Big Little Lies) appeared in the trailer as well. It is Skarsgard's first "Godzilla vs. Kong" movie.

Meanwhile, other cast members include Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison and Demian Bichir.

The new Adam Wingard-directed film will follow the stories of "Godzilla" (2014), "Kong: Skull Island" (2017), and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in 2019.

