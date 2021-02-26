Godzilla vs. Kong' New Trailer: Where did the Two Titans First Meet?

The showdown between Godzilla and King Kong has been popularly known for a long time. But apart from their battles, people do not know anything about them anymore - not even the time the two first met.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" Spoiler: Where Did the Two Really Meet? Trailer Reveals

During the IGN fan fest, new footage of "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been served on the table. The promotional video seemingly hints that one of the titans will soon fall.

The 39-second clip, which was also uploaded on IGN's official YouTube channel, shows where everything began.

The video highlights Godzilla's new and more violent nature. The titan then destroys ships and planes as it makes its way toward the chained-up King Kong.

As seen in the full scene, Godzilla surely seeks the other monster out. However, the reason why it badly wants to remove the giant ape from his home on Skull Island has not been explained yet.

The new battle echoes what Director Adam Wingard repeatedly aimed for. Previously, he said that he wanted to create a definitive duel to hail which monster would win in a fight.

Before the new trailer came out, the official Twitter account of Kaiju News Outlet uploaded the official Chinese poster for the film.

The same material shows the two monsters fighting underwater. How the scene became possible remains unknown, but it is worth noting that the recent IGN video shows the two monsters in the middle of the sea.

It will be Godzilla and King Kong's first battle since 1962, and the film will serve as a sequel to "Kong: Skull Island" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

"Godzilla vs. Kong" Cast, Release Date

The ensemble of cast members surely added more action and drama scenes to the upcoming film.

"King of the Monsters" cast Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood, Big Little Lies) led the team. Meanwhile, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, and Demian Bichir, joined them in the long journey.

The official synopsis offers an exciting glimpse of the film, saying, "Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance."

