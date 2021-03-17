Disney remains unstoppable in creating more live-action films. This time, the company focuses on the development of the "Peter Pan and Wendy" movie.

On Tuesday, Disney confirmed in a press release that the classic animated film will be brought to life. The company added that the principal photography of the film already went underway in Vancouver.

As confirmed by ScreenRant, the story will reportedly tell the story of Wendy being forced to be admitted to a boarding school by her parents.

Wendy and her two younger brothers try to escape fate by going to Neverland. Then the usual tale about Wendy and Peter meeting in the place begins.

"Peter Pan and Wendy" Details

The upcoming live-action remake follows the story of the 1953 animated feature. It will serve as director David Lowery's second Disney live-action remake together with Jim Whitaker.

Initially, they worked together for "Pete's dragon" back in 2016.

Lowery will collaborate with his "Pete's Dragon" co-writer, Toby Halbrook, for the script which they will reportedly be based on J.M. Barrie's 1911 novel of the same name.

"Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I've always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie's original tale so evergreen," Lowery said of the material, per Collider.

Lowery also expressed his excitement after finally receiving the opportunity to "redefine" the characters and pique the new generation's attention.

"[I am] even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew," he went on.

"Peter Pan and Wendy" Cast

Both Lowery and Halbrook will be surrounded by award-winning cast and crews.

As early as March 2020, multiple news outlets confirmed that Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson will play the role of Peter and Wendy.

Meanwhile, Jude Law of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" scored the role of Captain Hook.

Yara Shahidi (Tinkerbell), Jim Gaffigan (Smee), Alan Tudyk (Mr. Darling), Molly Parker (Mrs. Darling), Joshua Pickering (John), Jacobi Jupe (Michael), and Alyssa Wapanatahk (Tiger Lily) joined the ensemble of cast members.

"Peter Pan and Wendy" Release Date

The "Peter Pan and Wendy" live-action film will arrive on Disney+ in 2022. As of the writing, no definite date has been announced, yet.

However, it is worth noting that Disney Studios already released a short sneak peek of the film in December 2020.

