Jared Leto's New Look For 'The House of Gucci' Shocked Fans: 'Bald and Unrecognizable'

Jared Leto's latest photographs from the set of "House of Gucci" have surfaced on the internet, and his fans are ecstatic.

The 49-year-old actor is in character as fashion designer Paolo Gucci in new photographs released by numerous sources, including Page Six. He is wearing dramatic makeup to make him look much older and balding for the forthcoming film, which is currently filming in Milan, Italy.

In the set pictures, Leto, who has wrinkled skin, grey hair, and a receding hairline, is dressed in a pink corduroy suit and olive loafers.

Fans of the Oscar winner quickly took to Twitter to express their opinion with the physical transition. Most of them appreciated the new look which almost made Jared Leto unrecognizable due to his receding hairline.

Jared Leto is unrecognizable in character for 'House of Gucci' https://t.co/Jn9xP27xPx pic.twitter.com/bblftrS4Fg — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2021

The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, directed by Ridley Scott, is based on Sara Gay Forden's novel "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed."

