After dating for two years, Bella Thorne is finally engaged.

Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo asked for the former Disney Channel star's hand in marriage, announcing their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday.

"She said YES," the 27-year-old wrote with ring and heart emojis in the caption.

The pop star also posted a few photos of him and his soon-to-be wife with Bella Thorne's engagement ring front and center that features a pear-shaped ring encircled with diamonds.

Benjamin also said in an Instagram Story video he posted, "Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much."

Bella Thorne vs. Benjamin Mascolo Net Worth: Who is Richer?

Though it's not really out in public, little is known about what Benjamin Mascolo does, except that he's an up-and-coming pop star. He reportedly has a net worth of around $2 million thanks to his social media following, endorsement, and record sales. He is currently one of the biggest trending celebrities at the moment.

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne has been in the spotlight since she was six weeks old, modeling and becoming a model for Guess Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, and later became part of Seventeen magazine, Teen Vogue Cosmopolitan.

Not to mention she is a successful actress for Disney, has ventured into OnlyFans, and has endorsement deals with big brands.

Bella Thorne's sponsored posts on Instagram also earn her $65,000 to $100,000.

It's safe to say that Bella Thorne, who has a net worth of $12 million as per CelebrityNetWorth, is richer and may seem like it will be that way unless her soon-to-be husband will get more famous than her.

Bella Thorne's Past Girlfriends and Boyfriends

Before Benjamin Mascolo, Bella Thorne has a long list of ex-boyfriends and girlfriends.

Her first public relationship was with Tristan, whom she dated for years, but broke up in 2014 because Bella was a celebrity while he isn't.

Brandon Lee, Pamela Anderson's son, also dated Bella after flirting on Twitter in 2015.

Ryan Nassif was spotted kissing at the basketball game with the actress that same year.

Bella Thorne also dated Greg Sulkin in 2015, but after a year of being together, they decided to call it quits.

After Greg, Bella moved on to "Teen Wolf" actor Tyler Posey in 2016 and later dated Charlie Puth.

Bella also dated a girl named Bella Pendergast amid the boy drama and later came out as bisexual. However, in the end, their relationship was all a joke - but Bella Thorne is bisexual.

Mod Son and YouTuber Tana Mongeau were both reportedly dating Bella Thorne simultaneously.

However, Mod and Bella spit in April 2019, and Tana and Bella broke up in February 2019.

