Unfortunately, people's favorite MCU superheroes will not be there forever. That's why Marvel Studios is already preparing everyone's hearts to welcome the new members of The Avengers.

This year, "WandaVision" marked the beginning of Phase 4. Instead of "Black Widow," the Elizabeth Olsen-led flick arrived on Disney+ to officially open the doors for the new flics.

After its stint, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" immediately came into the picture to tell the story after the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

Aside from telling the story of Captain America and his successor, the new series also gave the viewers a glimpse of the new Avengers.

Who Will Be the New Avengers?

In the premiere of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" titled "New World Order," Sam Wilson returned Captain America's shield while delivering a speech at Washington.

The shield will be used for an exhibit. One of the speech lines includes how the world needs "new heroes" - the ones that are reportedly more suitable to deal with the new times.

Although he never mentioned who exactly will be the first Avengers' successors, his speech hinted that Marvel is already gearing up for the new heroes.

For what it's worth, the original Avengers include Hawkeye, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Thor.

All of them have their respective and confirmed successors like Anthony Mackie (Falcon/Captain America), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Thor)

Phase 4 is yet to reveal more, as there will also be series and flicks for Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, and Blade.

With that said, fans can expect the new team to be broader than the first one. The franchise may also build toward another villain reveal - probably a character that is more powerful than Thanos.

Meanwhile, We Got This Covered's intel also mentioned the potential inclusion of She-Hulk, Shuri, and Wolverine.

"Avengers 5" Secret

As early as 2019, Marvel Studios reportedly started looking for new and fresh actors to be part of the "Avengers 5" cast.

However, Screen Rant predicted in their "Avengers 5" update article in July that only Thor would be able to join a new Avengers film since the stories of other pioneers' stories already ended.

As of now, there are no concrete details yet. But more Easter eggs are expected to come out in the next following months.

