Britney Spears Requests Massive Change For Conservatorship

Britney Spears is making some shake-ups in her conservatorship.

Though her lawyer is reserving the right to end the conservatorship, the pop star asks to bring in Jodi Montgomery to be her permanent conservator moving forward.

Montgomery has been doing a great job herself over the past two years, and in court documents obtained by TMZ, Spears believes Montgomery is the right person to manage her person moving forward.

The document also noted that Britney Spears asked for her father, Jamie, to resign from the position permanently.

The paperwork also mentioned that her dad relinquished being a conservator in Sept. 2019, and at the time, Montgomery was appointed temporary conservatorship.

But now, she wants things to be more permanent moving forward.

What's even more surprising is to learn that Spears' dad doesn't have any objections to the change.

As for the differences between the conservator of the pop star's person and her estate, Jamie Spears is still the co-conservator of the latter alongside Bessemer Trust Company, while Jodi Montgomery will be in charge of the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker's personal decisions, including day-to-day things.

The document further talks about what Montgomery's actual role will be when it comes to Spears' well-being.

This included having the power to limit visitors, access her lawyers, retain her caretakers and security guards, prosecute civil harassment restraining orders, and be allowed to communicate with any medical personnel.

Meanwhile, as the co-conservator of the estate, Jamie Spears will be playing a massive role in managing his daughter's business decisions and finances.

One interesting line in the document the "Lucky" singer's lawyers said, "Petitioner expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship under Probate Code section 1861. Nothing in the within petition shall be deemed to constitute a waiver of that right."

#FreeBritney Movement on 'Framing Britney Spears'

The New York Times' documentary "Framing Britney Spears" talked about her mistreatment by the media during the peak of her success.

Following the documentary's release, fans behind the #FreeBritney movement have been concerned about how much control the "Womanizer" singer has over life.

It also covered the latest dispute on her conservatorship, which only happened in Nov. 2020 and resulted in Bessemer Trust being chosen as co-conservator of her estate alongside her dad.

The movement immediately gained traction online and received support from celebrities and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Though the documentary was released long after the #FreeBritney movement started, viewers said it covered the details of the conservatorship they hadn't been aware of.

