"Godzilla vs. Kong" earnings worldwide proved that the MonsterVerse is still one of the most-wanted franchises that it set a record as soon as it arrived in theaters.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the new film "Godzilla vs. Kong" turned the table and reached a hundred-million marked in its foreign release.

How Much Money Does "Godzilla vs Kong Make So Far?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Legendary and Warner Bros.' film garnered $121.8 million total foreign box office collection. The number currently serves as the highest foreign box office sales during the pandemic.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" ultimately overshadowed Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," which previously topped the list with $53 million.

Meanwhile, around $70.3 million of that $121.8 million sales came from China. Legendary is the sole responsible for distributing the film in the Asian country, while Warner Bros. continues to handle the rest.

Having 82 percent of the market share, the Adam Wingard-directed flick made

Aside from China, it also performed well in Russia ($5.8 million), Australia ($6.3 million) and Russia ($6.3 million).

The monster sequel picture did well in Taiwan with $5.2 million in opening sales, falling behind "Aquaman" as the second-biggest opening ever for the company in the country.

Overall, "Godzilla vs. Kong" made it to the cinemas of 38 other countries, and the move helped it to outshine its predecessors, "Kong: Skull Island" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

The sales are expected to continue, though, as the new MonsterVerse movie is yet to open in its home country, Japan.

The movie will be launched in North America on Wednesday, March 31,

What to Expect in the Upcoming "Godzilla vs. Kong" Movie

Since most people still cannot go out to watch the flick on big screens, Wingard and Warner Bros. unceasingly offered the best sneak peeks and update to get everyone in touch.

Prior to its release, the director already revealed that the movie only has nearly two-hour runtime. This is far from the three hours people expected it to be.

"At the end of the day, if you're going to make this movie into three hours, you're not going to get an extra hour of monsters fighting. You're going to get an extra hour of people talking about monsters," Wingard told Variety.

The team also released short clips before giving its fans a full-length trailer.

Despite breaking people's expectations, "Godzilla vs. Kong" will undeniably be another hit giant monsters flick.

