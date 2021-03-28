Johnny Depp ‘Can’t Wait To Go Back Onstage’ Amid Legal Troubles, Says Bandmate Alice Cooper

Amid his legal battles, Johnny Depp is excited to get back on stage and perform some music, according to his friend and bandmate, Alice Cooper.

Speaking toThe Daily Beast, the 73-year-old musician revealed that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor's legal trouble and fallout from his rocky marriage to ex Amber Heard would not be getting in the way of their plans to release a new album for Hollywood Vampires.

Despite Depp's tarnished name in the spotlight, Cooper revealed that "there's no drama." He even called the "Edward Scissorhands" star "one of my best buddies."

Speaking of the actor going back to making some new music, Cooper revealed, "Johnny said, 'Hey, that's another world. That has nothing to do with what I'm doing in the band.'"

Cooper also revealed that Depp "'can't wait to get back onstage.'"

In the middle of everything, Depp has been writing songs, which Cooper believes and expects to have been inspired by his recent troubles and dramas.

He told The Daily Beast, "I know Johnny was writing all last year when the whole thing was going on with him."

Cooper added, "But you know, that's not going to stop him from going home and writing. In fact, it probably helped."

Being in the band was also great for them because, as per Cooper, "there's never been one argument."

He explained, "Nobody's ever even raised their voice to anybody in that band. It's really cool."

This wouldn't be the first time Alice Cooper has defended Johnny Depp amid his legal fight against the "Aquaman" actress, who has also accused him of domestic abuse.

In an interview with Billboard in 2019, Cooper said that everything reported in that year about his friend was "99% bull."

The Rockstar further added that in the same year, Depp looked better and happier.

"I never heard him play better and the way the press would've it is he's a total destruction and ready to die - totally not true!"

Johnny Depp's Band - Hollywood Vampires

In 2015, Johnny Depp formed the band alongside Alice Cooper and Aerosmith's Joe Perry.

The trio has performed cover songs to honor the music of rock stars famous since the 70s.

Hollywood Vampires released two studio albums titled "Hollywood Vampires" in 2015 and "Rise" in 2019 with features from Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, and Dave Grohl.

Aside from the three members, Tommy Henriksen is also part of the band, who is the band's rhythm and lead guitar.

