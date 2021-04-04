Steve Harvey Net Worth 2021 and Earnings From TV and Radio Hostings

Steve Harvey became wealthy by capitalizing on his ability to make people laugh. His net worth is estimated to be around $200 million in 2021.

Harvey's income is reported to be about $45 million, based on his numerous television and radio hosting projects. He makes the majority of his money hosting Family Feud, which pays him about $10 million a year. His combined revenue from his numerous radio hosting endeavors, however, is nearly $20 million a year.

How did Steve Harvey Become Super Rich?

Harvey is a well-known stand-up comedian who also writes, produces, and acts in movies. His various roles represent his wide range of interests and life experiences.

He had no intention of being a stand-up comedian at first, but once he discovered the craft, he never looked back.

He began his career as a comedian at the Hilarities Comedy Club in Cleveland, Ohio, where he first performed on October 8, 1985. On star days, he encountered several challenges as he used public places to rest while he was still homeless.

Harvey progressed his career as career to actor, and now hosts many famous shows with a global audience. His sense of humor is extremely fun to watch, and it also gives all of his guests on his shows a sense of security and trust.

READ ALSO: Steve Harvey 'Not Impressed' With Daughter Lori Harvey's BF Michael B. Jordan

He has acted in a variety of films and television shows that have charted in the United States.

Although Harvey has won numerous awards for his outstanding work, including the BET Humanitarian Award, NAACP Image Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and several others, he has also received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Steve recognized himself as a host after his lead role as a host on It's Showtime on the Apollo show.



The American comedian is currently working as a host on his own radio program, "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," as well as "Steve Harvey" and "Family Feud," which are regarded as some of America's best shows.

According to the survey, He has made around $100 million at the global box office from his "Think Like a Man" show.

Harvey's entire business was unified under one name, Steve Harvey Global, which included his manufacturing company, his daughter's event planning company, and all of his other small businesses.

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan Warning: Steve Harvey Is One Protective Father To Lori Harvey

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles