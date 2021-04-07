Regé-Jean Page Speaks Out on Potential 'James Bond' Project After 'Bridgerton' Role

[Updated] Since he will not be returning to the Netflix's series "Bridgerton" season two, Regé-Jean Page has been facing mounting speculation that he'll be the next James Bond.

With many fans and bookies really wanting him to succeed after Daniel Craig, the Zimbabwe-grown actor, finally revealed what he truly feels about all of it.

Speaking to The Mirror, Page said, "Ah, the B word. I think that if you are British and you do anything of note that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that."

He also shared how "flattered" he is to be even considered for the Bond role.

"I think that's fairly normal, and I'm flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed. Nothing more - or less - than that."

Despite being the favorite, Page said he was confused by the idea of making any plans during "this moment in history" and revealed that he has "given up" doing so.

The British hunk also admitted that he could be likened to a "racehorse" who often signs onto a project and focus entirely on it with "blinders on."

Regé-Jean Page the 'Hot Favorite' to Be the Next James Bond

Though it hasn't been confirmed, the actor who rose to fame thanks to playing the Duke of Hastings has won overtaken several 007 frontrunners.

Now, he's finally topped "Peaky Blinders" star Tom Hardy and James Norton to be the fan-favorite to replace Daniel Craig as the British spy after his final outing on "No Time To Die."

According to Coral (via NZ Herald), the 30-year-old now has odds of 5-2 to be cast as the next James Bond.

Hardy and Norton are in second place on 3-1, while Edris Alba, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, and Sam Heughan are all on 10-1.

A spokesperson for the bookmakers revealed that after news of Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for the second season "Bridgerton," it immediately received lots of bets from punters who think he'll become the perfect 007.

"We now make him favorite, ahead of Tom Hardy, for who succeeds Daniel Craig as 007."

Heightened Speculation of Regé-Jean Page On Becoming the Next 007

In December, Regé-Jean Page shared a video of him on Instagram walking towards the camera as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

The caption that came with the video said, "Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred."

Fans of the iconic James Bond character were drawn to the second phrase that sounds like the spy's classic "shaken, not stirred" martini order.

And now that he will no longer be returning to the hit Netflix series, and with the right age to be considered for these roles, Page now has more freedom to choose whatever he wants.

