'Godzilla Singular Point' Anime on Netflix: Release Date, Trailer, & More Details About the Upcoming Flick

Godzilla's popularity reached the anime industry again that Japan recently released "Godzilla Singular Point" which features the famous monster.

Through the years, the Godzilla franchise has already received adaptations due to its popular demand. It also has a computer-animated film titled "Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters" which Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures released through Netflix.

It marked the 32nd film in the franchise and the first animated Godzilla film. In East Asia alone, the film garnered over $3 million box office gross sales.

Three years after its success, another anime version is currently dominating Japan and will roar outside the country soon.

Titled, "Godzilla Singular Point," the film will reportedly feature new kaiju designs created by Eiji Yamamori of Studio Ghibli - the home of several award-winning anime like "Spirited Away" and Howl's Moving Castle."

Amid the achievement of "Godzilla vs. Kong," Netflix released the anime's trailer and more details about its release outside Japan.

"Godzilla Singular Point" Plot

The upcoming anime project will reportedly explore the story of a young student and an engineer who are brought together by a song. The trailer also warns about how they will fight against something that will bring chaos to the world.

Eventually, they will find out the existence of ancient kaiju, including Godzilla.

"Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan's most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before," the synopsis says, as quoted by Slash Film.

"Godzilla Singular Point" Cast, Team

The animated version of the giant monster is possible, thanks to director Atsushi Takahashi. The forerunner has been the head of several animated flicks for years, including "Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi."

The 13-episode series will introduce an ensemble of voice actors and actresses which includes the likes of Yume Miyamoto, Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Shoya Ishige, Misaki Kuno, Ayako Takeuchi, Kenta Miyake, Runa Onodera, Kaho Kouda, and Tomoyuki Shimura, among others.

The team who will do the English dub remains unknown.

"Godzilla Singular Point" Release Date

According to the available details about the film, "Godzilla Singular Point" will arrive on Netflix U.S.A starting June.

As of the writing, the streaming giant has not confirmed the exact date as to when the flick will debut internationally.

