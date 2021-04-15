Corinne Foxx Net Worth 2021 vs Jamie Foxx: Is She Richer Now After Producing 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’?

Corinne Foxx has made a name for herself as a model and an actress, but with the release of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on Netflix NFLX -2.5 percent, she can now add producer to her resume. That makes some wonder if she is now richer than her father, Jamie Foxx.

The 27-year-old's teenage years and relationship with her father were the inspiration for the sitcom.

Corinne Fox Net Worth 2021: How much is She Worth?

Corinne's ability to make a lot of money on her own is also shown by the fact that she is not only an actress but also a model. Rachel is one of her most well-known roles. This was for the hit TV show "Sweet Vicious," which premiered in 2015.

According to reports, a model's average salary in Los Angeles is about $60,000 per year. However, since she is already popular and is the daughter of a superstar celebrity, she is likely to earn a higher salary.

Corrine is also said to have a net worth of about $10 million, according to several reports. Idol Networth estimates it to be at a higher $11 million. However, many people believe her net worth is much higher. She may also partake in and profit from his dad, Jamie Foxx, who is said to have a net worth of about $150 million.

Aside from her net worth and salary, she is certain to inherit a portion of her father Jamie Foxx's $150 million fortune. Jamie Foxx has been an actor in the entertainment industry for decades, specifically since 1984.

Corinne Foxx Biographical information

Corinne Foxx, born Corinne Marie Bishop in Los Angeles, California in 1994, celebrates her birthday every February 15th. She is the daughter of Jamie Foxx, a well-known comedian, musician, and film producer, and Connie Kline, his ex-girlfriend.

Corinne's parents dated until the early 1990s, after which they divorced. Connie, Corinne's mother and an air force veteran, was first photographed in November 2016. She was seen running errands with another kid in Simi Valley. Corinne's birthmother was seen in public for the first time since her romantic fling with Jamie Foxx.

Relationships: Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Corinne Foxx is not dating anyone as of 2021.Corinne Foxx had at least one prior relationship, according to CelebsCouples. She has never been married before.

