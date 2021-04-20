DMX Funeral: Will Kanye West Perform at Co-Christian Rapper's Memorial Service?

Is Kanye West going to be performing at the funeral of co-Christian rapper DMX?

According to Page Six, producer Swizz Beatz has reached out to the Grammy-winning rapper to participate in the memorial service.

DMX's cause of death was a heart attack caused by a drug overdose in Apr. 2. He was 50 years old when he died and is survived by his mom and 15 kids.

The funeral for DMX will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Apr. 24.

Will Kanye West Be at DMX's Funeral?

DMX has been in the music industry for decades, so it's not surprising that he was able to rack up a list of famous friends and collaborators over the years, including Kanye West and Snoop Dogg.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had delivered a prayer at Kanye West's Sunday Service series in May 2019.

West's then-wife "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian posted a video of it on Twitter with the tweet, "Morning prayer by DMX."

Later on, DMX talked about his experience being part of Sunday Service to GQ. "I wouldn't call it a church service. There's no word," he gushed at the time.

"It's joyful, which God says to do. We about to make a joyful noise. I enjoyed it. It was moving."

DMX, a Christian, has also opened up about his faith and even sang about it in two gospel songs titled "Head Up" and "Lord Give Me A Sign."

However, there is no confirmation that Kanye West will be at DMX's funeral as of writing.

But it is known that the memorial service will be open to the public and is expected to be a star-studded event.

DMX and Kanye West's Friendship

In 2016, the "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" rapper shown his support for the 43-year-old rapper when he was put under observation in a hospital.

He created an Instagram and used his first-ever post to give the "Jesus Walks" rapper a shoutout, saying, "Let him know that my prayers are with him, my family's prayers are with him."

"A reminder that when God is for you, who can be against you? No one, and nothing. Stand strong, Brother. God is in your corner."

Now, it remains a question to fans of both rappers if Kanye West supports and memorializes DMX at his funeral.

