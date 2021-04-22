John Travolta Reveals the Most 'Nerve-Wrecking' Part of Dancing with Princess Diana

John Travolta, the legendary actor just opened up about the historic moment when he and Princess Diana danced together at the White House. He described it "like a fairytale."

One of the most famous moments in history is a photograph of them dancing from a 1985 White House state dinner hosted by then-President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan. The actor famously asked the princess to dance with him.

John Travolta Dancing with Princess Diana

Princess Diana, dressed in a dramatic Victor Edelstein gown, joined hands with Travolta, dressed in a black tuxedo, as he led her around the room in one of the most memorable moments of Princess Diana's life.

"Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday? I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment," People quoted Travolta as saying

The 67-year-old Grease star revealed to Esquire Mexico that he had made no plans to dance with the late Princess of Wales.

During an interview with Dutch television station één, Travolta revealed that Nancy Reagan told him Princess Diana wanted to dance with him.

While the actual dancing was the "easy part" and "a great privilege and honor," Travolta admitted that summoning the confidence to ask the royal to join inwas a lot more nerve-wracking.

'Introducing myself to Diana in the proper way, conveying assurance, and asking her to be my dance partner was a complicated mission," he told Esquire

In a 2007 interview, the actor said that dancing with Princess Diana "saved" his career, as he went on to star in films like Pulp Fiction and Get Shorty.

"Suddenly, I was the only thing that mattered in America to Princess Diana. I was like 'Wow! I matter to someone again,'" he told Daily Mirror.

