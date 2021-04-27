Robert Downey Jr. reportedly has plans to make Johnny Depp reach the spotlight again.

In the past years, Depp's fame noticeably fluctuated amid the ugly legal battle against Amber Heard. As a result of the wife-beater claims, the actor lost his roles on "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises.

Things may go worse since he will be on a legal showdown again against her next year.

However, Depp still has some hopes since RDJ wants to give him a break he deserves.

Johnny Depp x Robert Downey Jr.'s Collaboration on 'Sherlock Holmes 3'?

As Heard began filming "Aquaman 2" despite the petitions Depp's fans filed to remove her from the film, Depp also received some good news from the "Iron Man" star.

According to Daniel Richman, RDJ wants Depp to be part of the upcoming "Sherlock Holmes" installment. This may be easy to do since Warner Bros. nor Walt Disney Company is not involved in the making of the film.

No other details have been made public yet whether Depp will be surely part of the film. However, the same gossips have been circulating on the internet in the past years.

For what it's worth, RDJ reportedly offered Depp an unnamed role in "Sherlock Holmes 3" as early as 2020.

The previous installment of "Sherlock Holmes" earned a massive worldwide total sales of $543.4 million, making it the 12th highest-grossing film of 2011. It also served as one of the highest movies RDJ ever starred in.

Apart from that particular flick, the "Finding Neverland" actor has been expressing his desire to play the role of Joker.

Last year, reports suggested that Depp believes how Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" would help him regain his Hollywood dreams.

"Depp really wants Joker role. While talks with WB have stopped, [they] may resume if he wins trial and he thinks it could get him an Oscar," Richtman said.

In the past years, the franchise already saw performances of different actors - Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Joaquin Phoenix.

While he searches for the most feasible role to save his dying career, Depp will be the subject of three documentaries that are being made in the U.S. and the U.K.

The shows will reportedly focus on the recent legal trouble of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor which led him to lose his career.

Though these would highlight the ugly side of his life, fans remain hopeful that these flicks would help the actor regain his glory.

