After years of keeping all the feelings by herself, Oprah Winfrey finally shared how she beat the emotional challenge she fortunately overcame.

Winfrey recently broke down as she recalled the amount of trauma she went through as a child. Although it still breaks her whenever she tries to remember it, the media personality wanted to serve as a pillar to those who experienced the same fate.

This week, the media mogul announced the arrival of her new book, "What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing." Dr. Bruce Perry helped her complete the 300-page book.

In an interview with CBS News, the authors detailed that the book plans to provide the readers the best tool that can help them overcome their past traumas.

"Each of us creates a unique world view shaped by our life's experiences and that world view is shaped when you are a child," Winfrey said.

Meanwhile, she shared the same news on her Instagram account alongside a sneak peek of the new book which she officially released on Tuesday.

Oprah Winfrey Receives Heartwarming Support

Her fans quickly showed support to Oprah and her new milestone, leaving positive comments on her social media account.

One fan said, "Time heals, but you need to use it wisely.. RESPECT!"

"I love this I watch the all show today our generation we wore all abused today generation they got to easy no control and no rispetto ️i love opra i follower her since she star her first talking show on tv," one added.

One Instagram user penned, "Thanks best show ever for me. I have been dealing with this traumatic stress. Oh I got so much from this program."

Oprah Winfrey Still Affected With Horrific Abuse

Before sharing the good news, the talk show host also teared up in public during her interview on "The Dr. Oz Show."

During her virtual appearance, she remembered how she felt unsafe even while she was asleep. She detailed how she used to sleep beside her grandmother. In the middle of the night, she would always wake up seeing her grandfather's hands around her grandmother's neck.

READ ALSO: Why Was Josh Duggar Arrested? Former '19 Kids and Counting' Star Faces Federal Level Charges

"She manages to push him off of her and step over him. He falls. She steps over him and runs to the front door. I run out of the bed with her," she went on.

Since it was the first time she outed the story, Winfrey failed to contain her feelings that she became visibly emotional.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga's Dognappers Finally Arrested, Charged For Attempted Murder [REPORT]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles