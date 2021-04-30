The five alleged suspects behind Lady Gaga's dognapping and dog walker shooting incident all pleaded not guilty after the arrest.

A new report from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office revealed a new development in the case. According to the document, the five culprits who allegedly stole the two French bulldogs and shot Ryan Fischer pleaded not guilty.

The arrested group includes James Jackson (18), Jaylin White (19), Lafayette Whalley (27), Harold White (40), and Jennifer McBride (50).

The latter is the same woman who returned Koji and Gustav to the police after the "Bad Romance" hitmaker announced a monetary reward. During that time, she claimed that she was not part of the group that performed the crime.

However, the suspects reportedly dropped off the French bulldogs to her to claim the reward.

"Jennifer McBride (the woman) responded to the reward email to return the dogs. She ultimately brought the dogs to LAPD Olympic Station. Detectives were able to establish McBride had a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, Harold White," the press release said, per People.

Per the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects received charges for attempted murder and robbery. Still, they all pleaded not guilty during the arraignment in court on April 29.

More Details About Lady Gaga's Dognapping Suspects

In another update, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office detailed that Jackson, White, and Whaley were the ones present at the scene.

The three were charged with attempted murder, second-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Jackson, who shot Fischer, also received multiple charges of a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. White then got one count of assault that caused bodily injury.

The other two - elder White and McBride - were also accused of being accessories to the attack. McBride faced a charge of receiving stolen property while the other got one count of possession of firearms.

"Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs' owner," the LAPD's statement said, per Fox News. "However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery."

The five alleged suspects are scheduled to face court again on May 11.

Fischer nor Lady Gaga has released a new statement regarding the recent arrest yet.

