"Falcon and the Winter Soldier" writer Malcolm Spellman recently revealed some bad news about Chris Evans' character, Steve Rogers.

Following the events on "Avengers: Endgame," fans expected that "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" would share at least a glimpse of what happened to Rogers after passing his shield. However, the Disney Plus series did not disclose more information about the notable superhero.

After the second series on Phase 4 ended, Spellman revealed that he and everyone in the team are clueless about Rogers' whereabouts.

Where is Steve Rogers?

In an interview with Inverse, Malcolm divulged that neither he nor the rest of "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" writers has an idea where Steve Rogers is.

Although they kept on talking about him through the series, they never got the chance to discover more details about the first Captain America.

"I've got to tell you the truth, my friend. Marvel won't tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don't know. We're wondering if Steve's on the moon too, you know what I'm saying?" he said.

In "Avengers: Endgame," Hulk sent the 2023 version of Captain America back in time to put all the stones back before returning to the current timeline. However, the screenwriters revealed that the character jumped to 1948 afterward.

Meanwhile, Malcolm addressed in the same interview that he was surprised when the series' title changes to "Captain America and the Winter Soldier" in the end credits sequence.

Since "Falcon" changed into "Captain America," the interviewer also asked the showrunner whether he also planned to change Bucky's Winter Soldier.

"I haven't spoken to Marvel about whether they considered changing Bucky's name too, but my gut tells me the reason it still says "and the Winter Soldier" is simply because they wanted to play with the poetry of a title you've been hearing," he explained.

The writer added that if the team changed the whole title, nothing would ever be the same.

With the success of the duo on "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Malcolm realized that Bucky has become Sam's family now.

His comments came after the series director Kari Skogland referred to Mackie's character as the best Black Captain America. Fans also applauded the series for breaking numerous stigma and promoting kindness in all people of color.

