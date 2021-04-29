Chloe Zhao heads the upcoming "Eternals," and Kevin Feige has something to say about its future.

Following the shocking wins of Zhao at the Oscars, Marvel's president now has high hopes for the upcoming 26th film in the MCU.

Zhao serves as the director of "Eternals," She currently works with A-listers before the flick's release in November 2020.

But before it happens, Feige cheekily predicted that Zhao's Oscars nod would continue until "Eternals."

In an interview with Variety, the big boss jokingly predicted that "Eternals" would make it to the Academy Awards because of the filmmaker. He added that "Avengers 5" could reclaim the top spot of the highest-grossing movie of all time from "Avatar."

"I'm excited to answer your questions about the future. I'd also like to give you a few quotes about when 'Eternals' wins best picture, and when 'Avengers 5' is the biggest movie of all time - so let's bank those quotes as well," Feige said.

Zhao won the Best Director and Best Picture awards for "Nomadland." She also became nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing on the same award-giving body.

Currently, she is the only Best Director winner on Marvel, beating Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther" director) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

In return, the filmmaker previously expressed her gratitude to Feige for allowing her to pursue what she wants for an MCU film, including the introduction of the MCU's first gay superhero.

Will There Be A Gay MCU Superhero Soon?

With the recent statement from Zhao herself, it is safe to say that Marvel Studios had a change of heart again.

In August 2019, Feige initially hinted that "Eternals" would introduce the first openly gay character.

"He's married. He's got a family. And that is just part of who he is," he said.

The film stars Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Drag Race guest judge Kumail Nanjiani -- a team of extremely powerful perpetual aliens. Meanwhile, We Got This Covered confirmed that Henry would be the one to play the special role.

According to the news outlet, CCXP 2019 expo released a clip of the character showing a scene where "he is holding hands with a male partner, with the pair accompanied by two kids."

As the universe expands again, Marvel will surely bring home the trophies soon.

