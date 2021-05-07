Kanye West Faces Another Embarassing Lawsuit Alone Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian [Report]

Kanye West is facing another legal battle of his own as one of his former employees has decided to sue him.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Taliah Leslie, a former Yeezy Assistant Designer, has not been paid overtime by the Grammy-winning rapper. Aside from that, there are also other violations of the California labor law.

Kanye West reportedly regularly misclassifies his employees as independent contractors, despite their responsibilities was for full-time company employees.

And because of this, employees are deprived of waves and other benefits.

Leslie is accusing the fashion designer of not paying her on the out-of-town travels that were required for her job, including trips to West's ranch in Wyoming and even to Paris, France.

She also claims that there's no overtime pay given to her for all of the work she has rendered and even the mandatory meal breaks.

Leslie was also not reimbursed for her mobile phone, internet usage, and other expenses associated with her work travel arrangements that were required to perform her tasks relating to her job.

Kanye West, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion according to Forbes, also reportedly failed to keep accurate payroll records of the total rendered hours and the wages he paid, which violates the California Labor Code.

This lawsuit comes after Leslie reported West to the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency two months ago, however, the agency didn't do any action with 65 days.

Now, she's taking matters into her own hands, as she believes she's entitled to civil action if the Agency failed or didn't choose her complaints any further.

Leslie is seeking civil penalties, including attorney fees and other relief the court believes is appropriate.

Kanye West's company Yeezy is currently worth $6.6 billion.

Another Kanye West Lawsuit Worth $1 Million

Kanye West is already facing another lawsuit from his employees for the Kanye West Nebuchadnezzar Opera.

Similar to Leslie's case, West reportedly failed to pay his staff the minimum wage and even overtime pay.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper debuted his opera at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019 for a 50-minute show, but West only appeared on the stage at the very end of the segment.

According to The Blast, a hair assistant who worked on the opera hasn't received any wages so she's claiming she's owed "continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney's fees, and cost."

Other workers for the opera are seeking at least $1 million "for what they believe to be issued with how they were treated."

In the documents, the staff "oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all."

