'The Crown' Creator Faces 'Crisis of Conscience' Due to 'Unfair' Prince William, Prince Harry's Portrayals [Report]

Amid petitions to make the show add a disclaimer on "The Crown," the series creator Peter Morgan spoke about the conscience he feels because of the show.

For what it's worth, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden asked Netflix and the showrunners to add a disclaimer on each episode to declare that it is a work of fiction.

However, the streaming giant refused to comply, reportedly causing Morgan to be in a crisis.

"As a result we have no plans - and see no need - to add a disclaimer," a Netflix spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

On "The Crown: The Official Podcast," host Edith Bowman revealed how conscious Morgan feels about "The Crown" portrayal of Prince William and Prince Harry.

"Because what they've been through already has just been excruciating for two young boys and young men. He feels he has a sense of duty to them," she added.

Currently, Morgan has not directly commented on the matter yet. However, he decided to add another series to the franchise to tell the story following Princess Diana's death in 1997.

What Happened to "The Crown"?

Following the more intense scenes of "The Crown," the UK Culture Secretary made huge demand to clarify that the series is fictitious.

Dowden explained that the "fabricated" scenes damage the royal family to a greater extent.

"It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that. Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact," Dowden told The Mail on Sunday.

This statement came after royal watchers and friends of the royal family members spoke against Morgan for creating damaging scenes about the royal family.

For what it's worth, Prince Charles' friend said that the screenwriter used entertainment to spread the unconcealed Republican agenda.

Emma Corrin, one of the main stars of the series, also shared the same sentiments and spoke about how the controversial fourth season had been massively fictionalized.

"Obviously it has its roots in reality and in some fact but Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction," she went on.

Meanwhile, royal fans slammed Netflix for allegedly taking advantage of the royal family's pain for the series' own benefits.

