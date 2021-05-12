Este Haim Suffers Nip Slip in a Wardrobe Malfunction Disaster At 2021 BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards 2021 viewers was shocked when Este Haim of the band HAIM experiences a minor wardrobe malfunction while they accept their award on Tuesday.

HAIM—an all-women band consisting of sisters Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim— wore chic menswear-inspired outfits throughout the evening, Este wore a black pantsuit with a plunging v-neck and a leather belt.

The bass guitarist and vocalist accidentally flashed her left nipple to viewers watching at home. The acceptance speech video, which was then altered, was uploaded to the official BRIT Awards YouTube channel (Watch the uncut video re-uploaded by Sunox below)



In their speech, The Los Angeles-based band acknowledeged that the UK was the first supporter of their career "First of all, the UK was the first place to ever embrace us in the entire world, and for that, honestly, we will be forever grateful" Este stated.

The band concluded their acceptance speech by saying that they will be back in the UK later this year "we love you, UK! and we'll see you on the road in September"

HAIM received the award for international group, which was announced by Billy Porter. The group was among the roster of women who dominated the categories throughout the night.

The band winning this award was considered to be historical as it is the first time an all-women group won this category in 19 years since Destiny's Child accepted it in 2002.

This is the first time in 21 years that women won more than half of the mixed-gender categories which was previously dominated by men.

The 2021 BRIT Awards aired on Tuesday to award and acknowledge the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by English comedian Jack Whitehall, the awards show took place at The O2 Arena.

A lot of the winners, including Dua Lipa, had dedicated their awards for NHS medical workers who was in the audience that evening.

The event took place in front of 4000 live audiences, the largest number since last year, which includes around 2,500 NHS front line workers who won the tickets thorugh a ballot.

HAIM will be back in the UK in September for the "HAIM: One More HAIM Tour" which includes London, UK, Glasgow, and Leeds in their tour dates.

The band nor Este Haim has not yet commented on the wardrobe malfunction disaster.

