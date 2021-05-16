Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly broke up a few months after purchasing a mansion and moving in together.

Noah and Kelly only started their relationship in August 2020, but the couple already decided to end their relationship. Multiple news outlets reported the heartbreaking news, with one insider confirming the breakup to People on Sunday.

The reason behind the split remains unknown. However, their separate posts seemingly confirmed that Noah and Kelly are away from each other now.

The 37-year-old "The Daily Show" host joined DJ Steve Aoki and Dave Grutman at a party in Miami.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actress shared a snap of herself wearing a bikini below a palm tree. Kelly recently went on a trip with her friends to Mexico.

"When it feels good to feel good," she captioned the post.

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Relationship Timeline

Kelly previously dated Jesse Williams before breaking up in January 2018. The "Grey's Anatomy" actor was still in the middle of his divorce battle with Aryn Drake-Lee.

In Noah's part, he shared his last relationship with Jordyn Taylor in 2017. Like his set-up with Kelly, he never spoke about Taylor, as well, that nobody knows when the two broke up.

Prior to their breakup, Noah and Kelly shared a private relationship.

Ever since they started dating neither of the two ever discussed each other in public. However, when they started dating last year, a source said that they were serious and happy with the new development.

In September 2020, people saw them together for the first time as they walked toward the comedian's apartment in New York City. During that time, the then-couple sparked rumors that they were already living together after the actress brought in luggage.

From the apartment, the love birds moved to the $27.5 million mansion Noah purchased for both of them.

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship. They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple," a separate source told People.

Meanwhile, another source told Us Weekly that they had been dating before quarantine started. It could explain why Noah "flooded" the actress' social media posts with likes as early as November 2019.

