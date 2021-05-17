Kylie Jenner To Expand Kylie Empire After Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin Success

With the success of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, there's no stopping Kylie Jenner from coming up with a new business venture.

According to a news outlet, the KUWTK star filed legal documents to trademark "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner."

The mom-of-one will feature sunglasses, swimming goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear, towels, and outdoor blankets on her upcoming new line.

This may be different from the bikinis she's selling on The Kylie Jenner Shop where she currently has six pairs of two-piece bikinis and three one-piece swimsuits on sale for $25-$40.

This may also be different from her Kohl's line with older sister Kendal Jenner where they also sell swimwear for the Kendall & Kylie brand. But Kylie Jenner's newest business venture isn't anything new.

Kylie Jenner to Expand Kylie Empire

The 23-year-old seems to be serious about expanding her Kylie empire. In fact, in 2020, it was reported Kylie Jenner also filed trademarks to "Kylie Body" and "Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner" were products she would potentially be selling include perfumes, creams, and hair and beauty products.

In 2019, she also filed trademarks for "Kylie Baby" gearing up for a baby line that will cover just about anything a mother would need for their little one.

The baby line would be selling cribs, changing tables, baby walkers, bouncers, and non-medicated skin items for babies such as creams, lotions, and moisturizers.

The following day after reports of her "Kylie Baby" trademark, the makeup mogul also applied for a trademark for "Kylie Hair," a line that would include a ton of hair care products such as shampoos, conditioners, oils, gels, mousse, and dye.

She also plans to come out with products to style the hair with such as hair dryers, curling irons, and brushes.

Kylie Jenner has a net worth worth $700 million, while her business Kylie Cosmetics is valued at $900 million in 2019.

Kardashian Jenner Businesses

Anything Kylie Jenner or the Kardashian-Jenners are selling surely becomes a massive hit to the public.

All of the Kar-Jenner sisters have their very own businesses and empires running aside from their reality TV show day job.

Kim Kardashian, who is the richest of them all with a net worth of $1 billion, has two lucrative businesses - KKW Beauty and SKIMS. She also gets a ton of money from her other businesses such as Kim Kardashian Hollywood game and many more.

Khloe Kardashian started a clothing line, Good American, which is meant for women of all sizes.

Kourtney Kardashian is behind the lifestyle website POOSH, which is all about self-improvement, wellness, and health.

Kendall Jenner, along with Kylie, has a Kendall + Kylie Collection brand, but more recently, she has started her line of tequila called 818.

Kris Jenner runs her own company, Jenner Communications.

