Zack Snyder Speaks Out On Third ‘300’ Movie and Plans to Center Gay Love Story

Zack Snyder has a ton more good ideas for all the movie lovers.

In an interview with The Playlist's "The Fourth Wall,"the multihyphenate has written a "300" movie that featured a gay love story.

Snyder directed and wrote the first movie in 2006, as well as co-writing and producing the sequel, "300: Rise of an Empire" in 2014.

In the podcast interview, he was asked by Warner Bros. to come up with the final installment of the American epic period action movie.

The 55-year-old admitted that he was writing it during the pandemic.

"I just couldn't really get my teeth into it," he said.

"But when I sat down to write it I actually wrote a different movie. I was writing this thing about Alexander the Great, and it just turned into a movie about the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander. It turned out to be a love story."

Though Snyder realized his vision didn't really fit the theme and the final installment, he was still excited to pitch it to Warner Bros.

"There was that concept, and it came out really great. It's called 'Blood and Ashes' and it's a beautiful love story, really, with warfare."

But then he confessed that the executives didn't like it and even went as far as to admit that he knows Warner Bros. doesn't like him.

"I would love to do it, [WB] said no... you know, they're not huge fans of mine. It is what it is."

Zack Snyder isn't wrong to think that the studio will be hiring him to create any more movies soon. However, he did make a jump to Netflix with his newest movie "Army of the Dead," temporarily ending his 15-year relationship with Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder Urges Warner Bros. To Listen to the 'Massive Fandom'

Snyder recently aired his thoughts hoping that Warner Bros. would listen to the "massive fandom" calling for him to create more DC movies.

Though he thinks it's highly unlikely to be given another chance to make another DC film after "Justice League" and "Man of Steel," the filmmaker believes that Warner Bros. could give in due to fan pressure.

In an interview with YouTube channel Jake's Takes two months ago, Zack Snyder confessed, "I think the fan movement is so strong and the fan community is so - the intention is so pure - and I really have huge respect for it."

He further said, "I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with them and that they would see that there's this massive fandom that wants more of them, but who knows what they'll do."

When #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign was at its height, Snyder admitted he would've been sued by the studio.

Though he came out in support of the idea, he never expected anything positive to happen.

In 2017, Zack Snyder stepped down as director of "Justice League" to mourn the loss of his daughter.

