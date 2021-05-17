What Chrissy Teigen Has Been Up To Days After Deleted Tweets Surfaced, Macy's Drops Cravings Line

Chrissy Teigen's career is going downwards after she allegedly hurled disturbing insults at other women in now-deleted tweets.

Though she issued a "botched" apology after getting caught, it seems like the queen of canceling people doesn't seem to mind that she is getting canceled herself.

In fact, the model and wife of John Legend have been spotted out for the first time since her ongoing cyberbullying drama started.

Chrissy, John, and their two kids Luna, five, and Miles, 3, went on a family trip to the happiest place in California - Disneyland.

I’m very bad at spotting celebrities so here’s Chrissy teigen at Disneyland @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/oNTcurJ6Kc — Katie Bonaccorso (@katieb1013) May 15, 2021

The outspoken "Lip Sync Battle" host wore a low-key baseball cap, denim jacket, and a face mask, looking casual and relaxed in leggings and white sneakers.

Despite trying to go incognito, people at Disneyland were eyeing the famous couple, probably because of their security detail.

Chrissy Teigen Cravings Line Axed from Macy's

Her outing comes after news that her kitchen line Cravings has also been taken down from department store Macy's website, days after Target removed the line from theirs.

In the wake of the scandal, it was also revealed that she lost her contract with Target, although it is worth noting that the retailer's decision was already made up in December, just before the current scandal broke.

According to a statement by Target, dropping Chrissy Teigen has nothing to do with the controversy.

"We made the mutual decision in December to no longer carry the cookware line, given our continued focus on brands we develop and that can only be found at Target."

Both websites no longer display Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, which she exclusively launched in 2019. Despite it being gone, it is still the most-selling item out of her entire range.

Chrissy Teigen Tweets on Courtney Stodden, Farah Abraham, Lindsay Lohan

Chrissy Teigen losing her partnerships with two of the biggest stores in the US comes after claims she bullied Courtney Stodden when she was 16.

Courtney rose to fame when she married a 51-year-old millionaire. At the time, she was only 16 years old.

But Chrissy Teigen tweeted the TV personality from 2011 to 2012 to commit suicide and other harassing messages.

In a recent interview for @TheDailyBeast, Courtney Stodden talked about being bullied by Chrissy Teigen:



"She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'” pic.twitter.com/E7kHfPmHJH — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) May 12, 2021

But the mom-of-two didn't stop at Courtney - she also targeted other women including "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham calling her a "whore" and claimed that everyone hates her.

What about the rest of the women you bullied?? You’re only sorry that it’s backfiring. You’re vile. pic.twitter.com/h5gaeQVvdM — jeana g (@yourfriendjeana) May 13, 2021

Chrissy Teigen also targeted Lindsay Lohan posting a disturbing self-harm comment about the child star.

Chrissy Teigen is a stone cold psychopath.



Btw, she’s suggesting Lindsay Lohan slit her wrists in this tweet. There are countless tweets like this including one to a then 16 year old Courtney Stodden. pic.twitter.com/AcyZ1gKUuT — Maria Leah 🤍 (@maria_leah385) May 13, 2021

Though Chrissy apologized to Courtney and for her "behavior" in the past, the latter hit back at the model's claim that she apologized privately - saying, "she said she did, but she didn't."

Courtney Stodden also demanded that Chrissy Teigen lose all of her lucrative deals with massive brands and even called on the fans to boycott those companies who stick with the controversial influencer.

"That is disgusting and it's not a good look. Luckily we have a choice where we spend our money."

She also urged brands to rethink their association with Chrissy because it sends a message to other victims of bullying and online abuse.

