Not long after the death of comedian Paul Mooney Jr. the internet uncovered an old issue about the late actor and Richard Pryor Jr.

The old issue that resurfaced was about Mooney allegedly molested the son of his writing partner in comedy, Richard Pryor.

The issue began in 2019 when Complex reported that the ex-bodyguard of Pryror, Rashon Kahn, had revealed in an interview the reason why the two late comedians had ended their professional relationship as well as their friendship.

Kahn had stated that Mooney allegedly "slept" with Pryor Jr in the early 80s, then when Richard found out, he got mad and allegedly offered a million dollars to anyone who can kill Mooney, Kahn said he dismissed the remarks because the late comedian was "high" at that time. (check out the interview above)

READ NOW: Comedian Paul Mooney Dead: Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed By Family

Just a few days after the alleged issue broke out, Pryor Jr. was cornered by TMZ in New York City. In the ambush interview, he was asked if there is any truth to Kahn's statement, "well, whatever happened to my life, it happened to me when I was younger" he stated.

When asked about whether the "sexual relationship" was consensual, Pryor Jr. answered "how can a relationship be consensual if I was a teenager?".

Pryor Jr. has not named anyone in the said interview and he refused to comment to Mooneys statement at that time "I have nothing to say about the situation." he stated.

Paul Mooney's team had also denied the issue at that time, they stated that Pryor and Mooney had remained friends for years saying that the timeline of the alleged events doesn't add up as they are still hanging out until 1999.

The representative had also pointed out Pryor Jr.'s ambush interview that he did not name Mooney as his alleged abuser.

After the series of allegations transpired, Mooney had cancelled his hosting gig at the Atlanta Comedy Theatre at that time.

Paul Mooney had died on Wednesday morning due to a heart attack, he was 79.

DISCLAIMER: All of the information about the sexual relationship between Mooney and Pryor Jr. mentioned above are all alleged and the issue has not been confirmed ever since.

READ ALSO: Billy Porter HIV Positive For 14 Years Following 2 Major Life Disasters- Actor Makes More Heartbreaking Revelations

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles