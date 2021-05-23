The Weeknd's Outfit at Billboard Awards 2021 isn’t Something You’d Expect [LOOK]

In 2020, fans of The Weeknd were shocked, confused, and concerned when he appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards sporting a weird look.

It wasn't his signature red suit that captured everybody's immediate attention - instead, it was his face which was covered in bandages. The Weeknd definitely made a statement that night and kept everybody talking until the next few months.

As he went on to appear in more award shows, a rumor circulated that he underwent plastic surgery, something which would later resurface after unmasking a face full of prosthetics in his music video of "Save Your Tears" which was released in Jan. 2021.

In an interview, the "Star Boy" hitmaker explained that his extreme plastic surgery look and fake "sustained injuries" are all part of his vision and branding for his album rollout of "After Hours."

The Weeknd, who dated Bella Hadid for several years, told CR Men in 2020, "I feel confident with where I'm taking this new record."

"There's also a very committed vision and character being portrayed and I get to explore a different side of me that my fans have never seen."

The Weeknd's bandage look and red suit, however, served a bigger meaning than just being one of the best-dressed people.

In an interview with Variety, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, explained that the significance of head bandages reflect the "absurd culture of Hollywood" celebrity and "people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated."

The "Hardest To Love" hitmaker rock the "After Hours" signature outfit on numerous occasions, including his recent Super Bowl LV performance in Mar. 2021.

However, for the Billboard Awards 2021, The Weeknd has finally decided to switch things up.

READ ALSO: Is Taylor Swift Engaged To BF Joe Alwyn? Pop Star Is Ready To Walk Down The Aisle [Source]

The Weeknd at Billboard Awards 2021

Say goodbye to The Weeknd's fancy red suit, bandaged face, and leather gloves because the last you would see that life would be from the Super Bowl LV.

The "False Alarm" singer has finally ditched his 80s inspired look for a more common ensemble.

At the 2021 Billboard Awards, The Weeknd wore a black coat, an ash-gray tie, a white shirt, trousers, and leather shoes.

He is up for 16 nominations including the "Top Hot 100 Artist."

As of writing, The Weeknd won five awards at the Billboard Awards 2021 including "Top Male Artist," per The Hollywood Reporter.

He quipped about his controversial red suit after accepting the "Top 100 Song" award, saying how he's thankful to "God that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore."

He also made it clear that his "After Hours" era was over and that "dawn is coming."

"I'd like to thank God that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore." 💀💀 @theweeknd #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/vZlRTQdJ5B — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 24, 2021

Perhaps The Weekend's controversial era ended in early May. At the Brit Awards, he wore an all-black ensemble with a hat in the rain.

READ MORE:Ana de Armas Hurting Over Ex Ben Affleck's Rekindled Romance With Jennifer Lopez? True Feelings Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles