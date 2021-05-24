Prince Harry is reportedly lucky to be part of "The Me You Can't See" especially since he is working with Oprah Winfrey.

Only less than a week after the bombshell documentary series arrived, Prince Harry seemingly started to heal little by little. Currently, the Duke of Sussex works with Oprah for the new Apple TV+ docuseries where he talks about his mental health.

The new project allows him to earn another outlet after facing tumultuous years. Still, the docuseries director Dawn Porter reflected on how the on-screen therapy with Oprah makes Prince Harry lucky enough.

Why is Prince Harry Lucky With Oprah Winfrey?

In a new interview with Town and Country Magazine, Porter shared her thoughts about the new project.

She mainly tackled how pressured they feel as they direct Oprah - who definitely can handle everything without directors' help - and Prince Harry's choice to receive therapy on camera.

According to Porter, seeing how Prince Harry works with her and Asif Kapadia has been truly amazing since they know what the royal prince was doing to take care of his mental health.

She added that the job is way easier now since the duke has Oprah.

"When you have Oprah Winfrey and the best advisers on the planet, you get access to a lot of the best research and the best medicine. Harry he volunteered, he was game for trying something," she went on.

For Porter and her team, working on the series serves as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the hosts since they got the chance to express themselves.

She also noted that Prince Harry's decision to volunteer was a great way to emphasize his desire to take care of his mental health.

Meanwhile, Porter added that she - as well - is lucky to direct the queen of interviews.

Per the director, the 67-year-old host is the "best interviewer" since she makes everyone feel they are in good hands.

"She said she enjoyed it, and that's the best compliment you could ever have. It's from the queen of interviews, and she enjoyed her interview. So I will forever be proud of that. I'm like, shoot, I should have of recorded that," Porter continued.

"The Me You Can't See" began streaming on May 21, 2021, with five episodes available to be viewed.

