The Real Score Between Kanye West and Irina Shayk Following Kim Kardashian Wedding Anniversary

Is there any truth to the Kanye West and Irina Shayk dating rumors? How did all of this even start?

Just recently, the 43-year-old Grammy award-winning rapper has been romantically linked to the 35-year-old Russian supermodel.

A tipster told Instagram-based celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi (via The Sun), "Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk a.k.a. Bradley Cooper's baby mama."

DeuxMoi then responded to the intel, saying, "After further looking into this, I don't know if 'dating' is the right word, but there is, perhaps, some interest."

Another tipster doubled down on the earlier dating claims, who insisted to the IG gossip page that Kanye West and Irina Shayk are "def dating."

The rumor of their romance may seem random to others, but the pair know each other for years.

In 2010, Irina was featured in Kanye West's music video for the song "Power" where she played an angel.

The model wore a sexy gold ensemble and completed her look with a pair of CG angel wings.

Her appearance on the music video may have also helped pave the way for her modeling because two years later, Irina Shayk put her beauty to the test gracing Kanye's Fall/Winter fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Another connection Kanye and Irina may have is when the model sported a $200 DMX shirt that was designed by the rapper in collaboration with Balenciaga.

If the rumors are true, this is going to be Irina Shayk's third high-profile relationship with a famous person following Bradley Cooper and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But how does Kim Kardashian feel about the news of her soon-to-be ex-husband moving on?

Kim Kardashian's True Feelings About Kanye and Irina Dating Rumors

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian would've celebrated their seventh year of marriage this month. However, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star filed for divorce in Feb. after a rollercoaster of a year with her troubled husband.

Now that her man seems to be seeing someone new, how does she feel about it?

Fans were shocked when DeuxMoi posted the tip about Kanye and Irina.

However, an insider close to the makeup mogul claims that she's doubting they are even together.

They told The Sun, "Kim doesn't buy into the Irina rumors at all."

"To her, it's some attention-seeking no one who tried to piggyback some clout off their wedding anniversary."

The 40-year-old mom-of-four is reported "not bothered at all" by these rumors, as no one in her circle also "appears to care or believe it."

But if they were true, would the former Mrs. Kanye West even be upset?

According to the insider, "I doubt she'll even be upset at this point."

