Kevin Clark, popularly known as the kid drummer from the film "School Of Rock" has passed away at the age of 32 after a tragic accident.

According to Chicago Sun Times, Clark was strucked by a Hyundai Sonata on Wednesday midnight while he's riding his bicycle around the Avondale neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois.

In a report released by Chicago Fire Department and Cook County medical examiner's office, he was found by paramedics at Logan Boulevard and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, he unfortunately did not survived and died at 2:04 in the morning.

The driver, an unamed 20-year-old woman, was driving the car that struck him, police said she was issued with citations.

Clark, who's a real-life muscisian, is popularly known as Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the film "School Of Rock" whose lead star is comedian Jack Black. The comedian/actor recently took to Instagram to express his sadness after Clark's passing. "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community." the actor wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

Other co-actors had also posted throwback photos alongside a caption that pays tribute to the late co-star "love you forever, spaz. i will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we'd run into each other in chicago. thank you for always showing up for me with that "big brother I never had" energy." Rivkah Reyes tweeted Clark, a Chicago native, spent his childhood in Highland Park. He is a naturally-gifted muscisian, according to his Mother, he started playing the drums at the age of 3 by "hitting pots and pans". By the age of 5, his parents eventually enrolled him to have private lessons that trains him to play guitar, piano, and violin. In a statement released to Chicago Suntimes, his Mother, Allison Clark, had expressed her son's love for music "He loved music. He's just a raw talent. He's got a heart of gold," She also mentioned that she was surprised by her son's passing "You know, we're all really in shock. It was just this morning, he was just a 32-year-old kid. It doesn't make sense. A lot of our jammer friends - mostly 65+ - have lost their lives recently. So hopefully he's up there jamming in the sky with them." Clark had landed a role in the 2003 film "School Of Rock" alongside actors such as Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove. His mom noted that Clark doesn't have any acting experience but managed to land the role because of his drumming skills. A memorial for the late actor will take place on Wednesday night at Teddy O'Brian's in Highwood.





