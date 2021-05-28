Channing Tatum Says 'This is No Fun' While Striking a Pose With Very Sexy Sandra Bullock For ‘The Lost City of D' Shoot

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock were seen working on the newest action-comedy film 'Lost City Of D' in a photo posted in the actor's Instagram account on May 27.

The two actors stood in waist-high water located in the Dominican Republic, striking a pose that seemed to be not so ordinary, looking like they are having a good time. The Magic Mike star wrote a caption on his post that read: 'This is no fun... no fun at all!'

According to the Daily Mail, the anticipated flick, which also stars Brad Pitt in a small role, started its physical production stage early this year 2021.

'The Lost City of D' Movie Channing Tatum And Sandra Bullock Having Fun In The Shoot

In the photo, the 41-year old actor was dressed in a form-fitting white t-shirt, wearing a black backpack and a pair of dark slacks, showing off his chiseled arms while striking a pose, while working on the set of the upcoming film.

On the other hand, 56-year-old actress' Bullock was seen dressed in an eye-catching purple sequined dress that featured a large v-cut on its front portion. It is also seen the typically flowing brunette hair wet, posing with her co-star.

As for the development of the movie 'The Lost City Of D,' it was first reported last year when it was confirmed by many sources that the actress who starred in the film 'Bird Box' would start producing and starring in the feature.

Although Digital Spy reported that Ryan Reynolds was originally looked at as a potential male lead, Tatum's casting was confirmed late last year, 2020.

The Jungle Adventure Continues In 'The Lost City of D' Release In First Quarter of 2022

The film is centered around a reclusive writer that boards on a book tour with a cover model before the two main stars are involved in a failed kidnapping attempt. Thus, the story continues as Tatum and Bullock were stranded in a jungle, forcing them to embark on a romance-tinged adventure.

The forthcoming movie will be directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, from a screenplay written by Dana Fox. 'Baywatch' Director Seth Gordon, who came up with the idea for the feature, is also set to be the producer of the film.

Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph are also confirmed to be a part of the show. And in March, Daniel Radcliffe was also announced to be the villain for 'The Lost City of D."

'The Lost City Of D' is tentatively set to make its debut on April 15th, 2022.

