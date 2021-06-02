Veteran star Robert Hogan died after suffering from medical complications. He was 87.

In a report by Fox News, the news outlet confirmed that Hogan passed away at his home in coastal Maine. His family revealed that the late actor lost his battle from pneumonia complications on May 27.

The infection of the lungs could put seniors at high risk and could result in death, according to American Lung Association. Hogan's family did not reveal more information about the health condition, but it has been widely known that the actor also dealt with Alzheimer's disease for eight years.

The irreversible and progressive brain disorder affected Hogan's memory and thinking skills. It worsens until it reaches its last stage where the patients can no longer control even their movements.

Fans Paid Tribute to Hogan

Soon after the news broke, his fans and colleagues offered heartwarming tributes for the late actor.

One fan said, "RIP, character actor Robert Hogan, 88. One of those guys you've seen in everything."

Another wrote, "Oh man, just sad, sad news about #RobertHogan. So many great performances, of course, but my favorite will always be as Louis Sobotka on #TheWire."

"Very sad to hear that 2 memorable cast actors in M*A*S*H, Robert Hogan and Arlene Golonka have passed away. R.I.P to you both," another penned.

The outpouring of love is not surprising, though, as he served the public with award-winning soap operas and flicks.

RIP, Robert Hogan

His passing put an end to his six decades old of career.

Hogan gained over 150 credits under his belt, thanks to his active participation on classic shows like "The F.B.I," "Barnaby Jones," "The Rockford Files," and "77 Sunset Strip" among others.

He famously played the role of Greg Stemple in the 1980s show "Alice.

On "Peyton Place," he enjoyed over 60 episodes on the romantic drama as Rev. Tom Winter.

As a blooming actor, Hogan scored regular appearances on "The Don Rickles Show," "Richie Brockelman," "Private Eye," and "Secrets of Midland Heights."

He did not stop there, though, as he also graced the big screens in the past decades. Hogan managed to stand on Broadway's stages with "A Few Good Men" and "Hamlet." The cinemas became filled with moviegoers whenever his movies, like "The Lady in Red" and "Welcome to Academia," started showing.

