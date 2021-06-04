The real-life drama between "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members heats up as Porsha Williams' fiance Simon Guobadia slams his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia after the teaser of her exclusive interview dropped.

Falynn has been quiet about the drama surrounding her divorce until recently, the reality TV star took to Instagram to post a clip from her interview on the online talk show "Up And Adam". Falynn is expected to spill all her "truth" when the full video is released on June 10.

In the teaser video, the Adam Newell told Falynn that fans have been speculating that she cheated on Simon, she immediately answered "Simon doesn't get caught unless Simon wants be caught." (Watch the teaser video below)

"God, the balls on him" Falynn said when the host told her that her ex is engaged to her co-star Porsha Williams. "it hurts, it hurts like hell.... I love hard, I love really hard." she stated before the clip ends.

Simon Guobadia hits back!

Even though the full interview is yet to be released, Falynn's estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, already slams her and has a lot to say.

In an Instagram post, Simon reposted the same teaser video. In the post, Simon exposed Falynn for allegedly cheating and being pregnant with someone else.

"The Face of Cheating Wife... Let's start with why I filed for divorce" the caption reads. "Let's start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for - post divorce." he added.

READ NOW: 'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Hints at Cause of 'Big Fight' with Kanye West Before Filing For Divorce

The drama doesn't stop there, Simon had also exposed the alleged baby father by posting his Instagram handle in the caption, "His Instgram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let's get started there." he concluded.

Short after Simon posted the exposé, Falynn took to Instagram stories to share a seemingly cryptic post. The photo features an article that explain signs of people with narcissistic personality.

The root of all the drama

Almost a month ago, Porsha Williams shocked the world when she announced her relationship with Simon Guobadia, just a month after he divorced Falynn. That same day, Simon revealed on Instagram that he's engaged with Porsha.

Williams then clarified that their new-found love has nothing to do with Simon's divorce.

Falynn Guobadia has not publicly acknowledge Simon's recent post, she did not also confirmed whether she's pregnant or not.

READ ALSO: Is Tom Cruise COVID-19 Positive? Actor Living His Worst Nightmare As He Self-Isolates While Filming

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles