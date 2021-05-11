'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Engaged To Co-Star's Ex-Husband, Clarified One Critical Issue

Porsha Williams, star of the hit reality TV series 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta', recently shocked the internet and TV show fans after confirming her romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia, her co-star, Falynn Guobadia's ex-husband.

Williams took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of her and Simon having a great time in a boat trip. In the caption, the TV personality wrote "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love, I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest."

"I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most." she added (check out the full Instagram post below)

The TV star also clarified that she has nothing to do with Simon's divorce with ex-wife Falynn, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives." she stated.

READ NOW: 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' First Look: Leonardo DiCaprio Looks 'Unrecognizable'

PORSHA AND SIMON'S ENGAGEMENT

Just moments after Williams posted the shocking announcement, her now-fiancé Simon also took to Instagram to reveal that they're engaged.

In a lengthy caption, Simon wrote "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. "

He concluded the post by writing "So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated" (Check out the full announcement below)

Williams' ex, Dennis McKinley, is currently co-parenting with the recent couple for their two-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena.

Porsha recently celebrated mother's day with both Simon and Dennis.

Simon and ex-wife Falynn Guobadia appeared on the recent season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". The ex-couple had publicly announced the end of their marriage last month after two years of being together.

Falynn has not commented nor released a statement regarding the recent announcements.

READ ALSO: Herr Fuchs Zurich, Creator of Official Dogecoin Song Elon Musk Tweeted Reacts: 'I Can Die in Peace Now'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles