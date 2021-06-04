Tom Felton Outs Real Relationship Status With Emma Watson: 'We Are Something'

Tom Felton set the record straight about his alleged past romantic relationship with Emma Watson.

"Harry Potter" stars surely witnessed how Felton's Draco Malfoy bullied Watson's Hermione Granger. Still, the two stars always sparked dating rumors whenever the franchise releases a new installment.

After several years of debunking the claims, Felton himself confirmed that his relationship with his co-star was "something."

Did Tom Felton Date Emma Watson?

On Thursday, the 33-year old actor sat for an interview with Entertainment Tonight where he got cornered by past speculation.

During the interview, he was asked whether or not he had a romantic relationship with Watson, who currently dates Leo Robinton. To viewers' surprise, Felton said that they are "something."

"As far as we've been very close for a long time. And I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing," he clarified.

Felton, Watson's Relationship Timeline

The two celebrities met on the set of the 2001 movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." It serves as the first film in the franchise. As they continued to work for a longer time, many Potterheads shipped them together.

However, they never confirmed their romantic involvements.

But for what it's worth, Watson once confessed that she had a crush on Felton - and the actor felt the same!

In an interview with Seventeen (via E! Online), she revealed that they felt the puppy love while filming the first two films.

"He totally knows. We talked about it - we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool," she said.

Felton then responded to her comments a few months later, saying that her feelings were very flattering for a 12-year-old boy. Still, he once debunked the rumors that he truly had a crush on Watson in a 2016 exclusive interview with E! News in 2016.

Two years later, they sparked romance rumors again when the actress snapped a selfie with Felton when she congratulated him on his participation in the YouTube series, "Origin."

