Brad Pitt Joint Custody in Trouble: Angelina Jolie Appeals Decision Amid Messy Divorce Proceedings

Brad Pitt will not have joint custody of his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's kids this easy. The court might have ruled in favor of him, but Jolie is seeing to it that she won't be accepting it quietly.

According to Hollywood Life, the A-list actress will do whatever it takes to overturn a custody decision. Angelina Jolie has reportedly set forth an appeal to the custody decision that states her ex-husband Brad Pitt has the right of joint custody of their kids.

Jolie is making the appeal amid already very messy divorce proceedings

The once A-list couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are heading back to court. One could just wonder why the animosity between the two - whose love story was well-appreciated since it started in 2005, seems to be unending.

The "Maleficent" star has appealed the recent decision, which granted her ex joint custody of some of their five children. At present, they have five out of their 6 kids being minors - Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Based on the court docs obtained by HollywoodLife, the former couple's next hearing about this issue is around the corner already. It has been set for July 9

Jolie's appeal will be heard by a three-justice panel, along with attorneys for both parties, who will be given ample time to argue their sides.

It is unclear why Jolie is so resistant to Brad Pitt having more time with their kids.

Therapists Think the Joint Custody is Beneficial for the Kids

Judge John Ouderkirk, however, could see nothing wrong with it, so much so that it was recently ruled that the "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" actor should certainly have joint custody over his five minor children. The decision was rendered on a May 26, and reports have since then been non-stop that Jolie is furious about it.

Since the former couple's eldest son, Maddox, is 19 years old, he is no longer subject to the custody arrangement.

The judge's ruling was primarily based upon extensive testimony from people closest to the children (except for Jolie), including therapists and child services professionals. Most said it would do the children well to have Pitt more present in their lives.

The appeal is not necessarily surprising though, given the rumors that Jolie was upset with it. Also, the actress has already filed a complaint with the court against Judge Ouderkirk a few weeks ago, given his refusal to have the minor teenagers testify. Jolie's camp took that refusal as a sign of the judge "improperly excluding [Angelina's] evidence relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case."

Some strong words were used against the judge, based on court documents filed by Angelina and as obtained by the Associated Press, her legal team said, "Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case." the documents read.

