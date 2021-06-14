Everyone in Hollywood seemingly breaks Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" anthem, including Alex Rodriguez.

After Jennifer Lopez found her way back to Ben Affleck, Rodriguez also sought comfort through his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

This week, the baseball star proudly shared his recent reunion with his ex. Rodriguez particularly showed to his followers the steamy moments of them during a workout.

"Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls ... wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," the 45-year-old said while taking a video of Scurtis as she put ice on his leg.

In another photo, he wrapped his arm around Scurtis' shoulders while taking the snap. Their reunion ignited the fire they ended in 2008 when Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008.



The new bombshell update caused fans to think whether Rodriguez aims to make Lopez jealous. However, the tactic might not work out anymore as they both agreed to break their engagement.

For what it's worth, Rodriguez and Lopez submitted a joint statement to the Today show confirming their split. During that time, they reportedly realized that they are better off as friends.

Does Alex Rodriguez Still Has a Chance on Jennifer Lopez?

Whether Rodriguez still has a chance on Lopez or not remains unknown as the 51-year-old singer is already planning her future with Affleck.

One week before the baseball shortstop posted the new update, Lopez and Affleck sparked moving in rumors.

Earlier this month, the "On The Floor" hitmaker was spotted in Brentwood, California, as her assistant drove her car away from Affleck's home. The "Justice League: Synder's Cut" actor, for his part, also comes to Lopez's mansion near Bel Air more often.

Moving in together would no longer be surprising once it happens though, as a source revealed that the love birds are serious with their current relationship.

According to People, Lopez and Affleck are both excited to take everything to the next level already.

"This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting," it added.

What they have now might finally give way to the wedding they postponed years ago. The couple formerly met on the set of the 2002 movie "Gigli" before they failed to say I dos and eventually broke up.

